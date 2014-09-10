New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2015
Coupon 0.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.05 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
