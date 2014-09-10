New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Berlin

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2015

Coupon 0.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.05 pct

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QH75

