New Issue- Met Life prices 500 mln stg 2015 FRN

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 6bp

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

