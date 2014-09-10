FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Met Life prices 400 mln SFR 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Met Life prices 400 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 19, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.699

Reoffer price 100.074

Yield 0.99 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN CH0254282202

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.