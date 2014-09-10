New Issue-Met Life prices 400 mln SFR 2022 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 19, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.699

Reoffer price 100.074

Yield 0.99 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN CH0254282202

