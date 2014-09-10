FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Metlife prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Metlife prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.687

Yield 1.297 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110874820

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

