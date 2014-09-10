New Issue- Metlife prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.687

Yield 1.297 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110874820

