New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 500 mln Euro 2019 bond

Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 19,2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.842
Reoffer yield 0.178 pct
Spread minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to 19.8bp
over OBL
Payment Date September 19,2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank,LBBW,NORD/LB,SGCIB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)