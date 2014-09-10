New Issue- EBRD adds $225 mln to 2019 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.610
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 6.3bp
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
