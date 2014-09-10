FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2014

New Issue- EBRD adds $225 mln to 2019 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.610

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 6.3bp

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN US29874QCP72

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

