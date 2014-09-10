New Issue- EBRD adds $225 mln to 2019 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.610

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 6.3bp

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN US29874QCP72

