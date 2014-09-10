New Issue- Emirates NBD prices $500 mln perp bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD 2014 Tier 1 Limited

Guarantor Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.375 pct

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, Citigroup,

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Emirates NBD Capital

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1111114135

