New Issue- BayenLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BayenLB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2019

Coupon 0.60 pct

Issue price 99.93

Reoffer price 99.93

Yield 0.614 pct

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB25S7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
