New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond
September 11, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 1.25 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (Guernsey branch)

Guarantor Credit Suisse Hypotheken

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.398

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.7bp

Over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,

RBI, SEB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1111312523

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

