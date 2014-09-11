FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NIB prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond
September 11, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NIB prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 99.785

Reoffer price 99.385

Issue Yield 7.064 pct

Reoffer Yield 7.482 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct seliing & 0.225 m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1111324379

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
