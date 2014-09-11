New Issue-NIB prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond

Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 99.785
Reoffer price 99.385
Issue Yield 7.064 pct
Reoffer Yield 7.482 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct seliing & 0.225 m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
