New Issue- Abbey National prices dual tranche deal

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.398
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.9bp
Over the OBL 170
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.233
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.8bp
Over the 1.0 pct DBR
Common terms
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, Santander GBM & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
