New Issue-IBRD prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2015 bond
September 11, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion renminbi

Maturity Date September 18, 2015

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.4 pct

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC & SG-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS1111600661

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
