New Issue-IBRD prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2015 bond

Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion renminbi
Maturity Date September 18, 2015
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.4 pct
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC & SG-CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)