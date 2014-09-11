New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2026
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.299
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 20 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
