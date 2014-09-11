New Issue- Total Capital prices dual tranche deal

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Total Capital Canada Ltd

Guarantor Total S.A.

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.795

Yield 1.154 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1111559768

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2029

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.202

Yield 2.188 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.5bp

Over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR

ISIN XS1111559925

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

