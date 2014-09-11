New Issue- Allianz SE prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond

Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.741

Reoffer price 99.741

Yield 3.406 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, CMZ, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

