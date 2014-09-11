FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ICICI Bank Limited prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai branch

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 3.570 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5 year UST

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

144A ISIN US45112EAF60

RegS ISIN US45112FAG19

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

