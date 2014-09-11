New Issue- ICICI Bank Limited prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Sept 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai branch

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 3.570 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5 year UST

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

144A ISIN US45112EAF60

RegS ISIN US45112FAG19

