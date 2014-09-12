New Issue- FMS prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2017

Coupon 0.05 pct

Reoffer price 99.967

Yield 0.061 pct

Spread Minus 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 8.8bp

Over the OBL 164

Payment Date September 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12T5L0

