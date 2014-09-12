New Issue- FMS prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 0.05 pct
Reoffer price 99.967
Yield 0.061 pct
Spread Minus 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 8.8bp
Over the OBL 164
Payment Date September 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
