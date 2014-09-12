New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2021 bond

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 18, 2021
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price 100.058
Payment Date September 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct & 0.3 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 275 million Turkish lira
When fungible
