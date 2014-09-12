New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2021 bond

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 18, 2021

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price 100.058

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 275 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS1075219763

