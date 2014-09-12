FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Teliasonera adds 100 mln SEK to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 8, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 108.903

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1111871346

ISIN XS0989164743

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

