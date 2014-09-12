FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Toronto-Dominion prices 900 mln stg 2017 FRN
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Toronto-Dominion prices 900 mln stg 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 900 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
