New Issue-Cagamas prices 1.5 bln renminbi 2017 bond
September 12, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Cagamas prices 1.5 bln renminbi 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Cagamas Global Plc

Guarantor Cagamas Bhd

Issue Amount 1.50 billion renminbi

Maturity Date September 22, 2017

Coupon 3.7 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.7 pct

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, HSBC & Maybank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX & LFX

Denoms (K) 1000 & 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

