New Issue- LVMH prices 350 mln stg 2017 bond

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower LVMH SA
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.546
Reoffer price 99.546
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC Capital Markets & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
