New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 600 mln rand 2021 bond

Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 600 million rand
Maturity Date October 17, 2021
Coupon 8.9 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 8.9 pct
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 20
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
