New Issue-PBB adds 250 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 23, 2018
Coupon 2.1 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.1 pct
Payment Date September 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million Swedish crown
When fungible
