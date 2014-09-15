New Issue-PBB adds 250 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 23, 2018

Coupon 2.1 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.1 pct

Payment Date September 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1X3L03

