New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.168

Reoffer price 99.168

Yield 0.873 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 22,2 014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Erste & Nord LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1112184715

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

