New Issue- WPP Finance prices 750 mln Euro 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- WPP Finance prices 750 mln Euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower WPP Finance SA

Guarantor WPP plc, WPP 2005 Ltd & WPP Jubilee Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million Euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2026

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 98.575

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP, Commerzbank, ING, RBS, & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1112013666

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
