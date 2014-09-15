New Issue- WPP Finance prices 750 mln Euro 2026 bond

Sept 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower WPP Finance SA
Guarantor WPP plc, WPP 2005 Ltd & WPP Jubilee Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million Euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2026
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price 98.575
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date September 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP, Commerzbank, ING, RBS, & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
