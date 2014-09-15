FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rentenbank prices 250 mln SEK 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014

New Issue- Rentenbank prices 250 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaft Rentenbank

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 23, 2019

Coupon 3 months Stibor flat

Reoffer price 100.30

Discount Margin 3 months Stibor - 6bp

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1-100(K)

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

