New Issue-KFW increases 50 mln Turkish Lira 2017 bond

Borrower KFW
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 19,2017
Coupon 8.50 pct
Issue price 100.3500
Reoffer price 99.2000
Payment Date September 22,2014
Lead Manager(s) TD
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 (1.15 sell + 22.5 M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
