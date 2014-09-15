New Issue-Coca-Cola prices dual tranche deal

Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower The Coca-Cola Co

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.144

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,52 basis points

ISIN XS1112678559

* * * *

Issue Amount 1.2 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2026

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.702

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps,89.5 basis points

ISIN XS1112678989

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 22,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP / Citi / CS / DB (B&D)

Ratings Aa3 (stable) (Moody‘s), AA (stable)(S&P),

A+ (negative)(Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)