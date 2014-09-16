FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 101.625

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Jpmorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.225 pct (m+u)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.375 billion Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
