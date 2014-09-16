FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Priceline Group prices 1 bln euro 2024 bond
#Bonds News
September 16, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Priceline Group prices 1 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Priceline Group Inc

Issue Amount 1 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 23,2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.0630

Reoffer price 99.0630

Spread 128 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswap,144 basis points

Payment Date September 23,2014

Rating BBB+ S&P ( stable)

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Deutsche Bank

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes XXX

ISIN XS1112850125

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
