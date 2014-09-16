FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- RCI Banque prices 600 mln Euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- RCI Banque prices 600 mln Euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million Euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.836

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps , equivalent to 101.6bp

Over 3.5 pct DBR July-2019

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012173144

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.