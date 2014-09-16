New Issue- Credit suisse prices 1.5 bln Euro 2016 FRN

Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro
Maturity Date September 23, 2016
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 27bp
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing LUX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
