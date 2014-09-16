New Issue-NRW.Bank prices $1 bln 2019 bond

Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor NRW

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date September 23,2019

Coupon 2.00 pct

Reoffer price 99.6350

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswap

Payment Date September 23,2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML,Barclays,CMZ,Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1(Moody’s

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1112767220

