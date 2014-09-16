New Issue-Muni Fin prices $1 bln 2017 bond

Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Muni Fin)
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date September 22,2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.6770
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date September 23,2014
Lead Manager(s) CitiGroup,Deutsche Bank,JP Morgan & MIZ
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
