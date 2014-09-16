FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan and Chinese central banks sign swap deal to help trade
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Sri Lankan and Chinese central banks sign swap deal to help trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank and the People’s Bank of China on Tuesday entered into a three-year currency swap to assist growing bilateral trade and investment, the island nation’s monetary authority said.

The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum of 225 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) and 10 billion yuan($1.63 billion U.S. dollars) for three years, the central bank said in a statement.

The agreement was made in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

The central bank said the swap would provide an opportunity to exchange the rupee with the Chinese yuan for trade-related activities and other purposes agreed upon by both parties. (1 U.S. dollar = 130.2700 Sri Lankan rupee) (1 U.S. dollar = 6.1459 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.