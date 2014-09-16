New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2021 bond

Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date September 23, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI, GSI & NOMURA
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
