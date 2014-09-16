FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- AFDB prices $1.0 bln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date September 23, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI, GSI & NOMURA

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN US00828EBD04

