New Issue- JANY Sukuk Company prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower JANY Sukuk Company Limited
Guarantor The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 23, 2019
Coupon 2.844 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD Capital, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
NCB Capital & QInvest
Ratings A- (S&P) & A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
