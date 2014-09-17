FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond
September 17, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 23, 2023

Coupon 1.05 pct

Issue price 99.92

Reoffer price 99.92

Yield 1.06 pct

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2520

