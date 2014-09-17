New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 400 mln sfr 2021 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG, London Branch

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 24, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.658

Reoffer price 99.983

Yield 1.002 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0254859116

