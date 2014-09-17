New Issue- Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 26, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.597

Yield 0.458 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.2bp

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, ING & UniCredit

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1113212721

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)