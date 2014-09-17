FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 250 mln Swiss Franc 2019 bond
September 17, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Fiat Finance prices 250 mln Swiss Franc 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date September 30,2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Spread 290.30 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date September 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS AG

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Negative Pledge yes

Cross Default yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0254281626

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

