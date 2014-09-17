New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Yield 1.59 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Daiwa
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
