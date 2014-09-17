New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Yield 1.59 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Daiwa

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

