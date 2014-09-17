New Issue- BNG prices C$250 mln 2019 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount C$250 million
Maturity Date October 1, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.826
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CAD Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.8bp
Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN
Payment Date October 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital Markets, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
