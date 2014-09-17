New Issue- BNG prices C$250 mln 2019 bond

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount C$250 million

Maturity Date October 1, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.826

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CAD Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.8bp

Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN

Payment Date October 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital Markets, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1113287657

