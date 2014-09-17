FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Republic of South Africa prices $500 mln 2020 bond
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Republic of South Africa prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Republic of South Africa

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 24, 2020

Coupon 3.903 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.9 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank & KFH

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English/SA

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
