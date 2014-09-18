New Issue- PBB adds 100 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 23, 2018
Coupon 2.10 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.1 pct
Payment Date September 22, 2014
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 850 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)