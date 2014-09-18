FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Sulzer: top of the STOXX on Dresser-Rand deal talks
#Switzerland Market Report
September 18, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Sulzer: top of the STOXX on Dresser-Rand deal talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sulzer shares surge on huge volumes and are poised for their biggest single-day move since May 2010.

** Stock is best performer and easily the most actively traded stock on the STOXX 600

** Company says overnight that it was in merger talks with Dresser-Rand

** Dresser-Rand shares spiked 7.2% in the U.S. suggesting shareholders of both companies would favour a deal.

** Sulzer got about a fifth of its revenue from the U.S. in 2013. Chart: link.reuters.com/baw82w (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

