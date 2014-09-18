New Issue- Zuger Kantonalbank prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.442

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Zuger Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0254849513

