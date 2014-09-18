FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Zuger Kantonalbank prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond
September 18, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Zuger Kantonalbank prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.442

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Zuger Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0254849513

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

