New Issue- Zuger Kantonalbank prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.442
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Zuger Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
