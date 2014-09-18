New Issue- Gemalto prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Gemalto N.V.

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date September 23, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.173

Yield 2.254 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170bp

Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Natixis

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1113441080

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)