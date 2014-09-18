New Issue- Chong Hing Bank prices $300 mln perp bond

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Chong Hing Bank Limited

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.50 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English law (Hong Kong law for subordination terms)

