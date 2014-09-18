FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Chong Hing Bank prices $300 mln perp bond
September 18, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Chong Hing Bank prices $300 mln perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Chong Hing Bank Limited

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.50 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English law (Hong Kong law for subordination terms)

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

